Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Here’s how compatible is this recently engaged couple

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Here’s how compatible is this recently engaged coupleLifestyle: Love & Relationships LifestyleTags: Demi Lovato Max Ehrich Zodiac Comaptibility Attach Main Lifestyle Image: Enter the Lifestyle details: The singer and actress, Demi Lovato, recently took to her Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich. The couple started dating somewhere in March this year and seem head over heels in love with each other as evident in the recent Instagram post of the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Demi Lovato engaged to actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato engaged to actor Max Ehrich 00:52

 Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter, and actress

Demi Lovato is engaged to 'Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich: 'I love you forever'

 Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich are engaged, the couple announced early Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com
Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee [Video]

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee

Demi Lovato has remembered her time working with the late Naya Rivera on Glee in a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Max Ehrich Max Ehrich American actor, singer, and dancer

Demi Lovato raves about boyfriend Max Ehrich on birthday [Video]

Demi Lovato raves about boyfriend Max Ehrich on birthday

Demi Lovato is gushing about boyfriend Max Ehrich as the actor turns 29.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

 NEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday. The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on..
WorldNews

Fans get a kick out of Martha Stewart's glam poolside selfie; Chelsea Handler recreates it

 Martha Stewart shared how she's passing time during the COVID-19 pandemic by way of a glam poolside selfie that surely made a splash on Instagram.
USATODAY.com
Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities [Video]

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities

High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published
Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion [Video]

Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato thanks everyone for 'supporting her happiness' after engagement announcement [Video]

Demi Lovato thanks everyone for 'supporting her happiness' after engagement announcement

Demi Lovato is over the moon that everyone is "supporting" her "happiness" after she got engaged to Max Ehrich.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Who exactly is Demi Lovato's soap actor fiancé Max Ehrich? [Video]

Who exactly is Demi Lovato's soap actor fiancé Max Ehrich?

Everything to know about Demi Lovato's fellow Disney-star fiancé Max Ehrich.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character [Video]

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character

Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this