WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — The director-general of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making “untrue and unacceptable” allegations, responding to media reports saying Pompeo had claimed the health agency chief was “bought” by China. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO was focusing on “saving lives” as he lashed out […]
