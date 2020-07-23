Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back – sort of

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Herb Vincent closes his eyes and drifts back a half-century, to his boyhood bedroom in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He’s 9, trying to stay awake deep into the night, the transistor radio tuned to distant KMOX in St. Louis, listening to Cardinals baseball. Bob Gibson’s shutouts, Lou Brock’s stolen bases and Joe Torre’s slugging made […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Orioles host Nationals on Monday night [Video]

Orioles host Nationals on Monday night

After months and months of waiting, things start to get back to some sort of normalcy on Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. We finally have an actual baseball game... in the summer... under..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:56Published
A new baseball team forms in Grants Pass for the summer [Video]

A new baseball team forms in Grants Pass for the summer

The Grants Pass River Dawgs will help fill a baseball-sized void in Josephine County.

Credit: KDRVPublished
NJ Baseball Tournament Offers Kids Some Sense Of Normalcy [Video]

NJ Baseball Tournament Offers Kids Some Sense Of Normalcy

Michael Jordan's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance" was the hit of the spring. Mike Murray is hoping his Last Dance Baseball Tournament is the hit of the summer and fills a void; CBS2's Otis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of Major League Baseball is ready to start its most bizarre season ever
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

WGNRadioNews

WGN Radio News Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back – sort of https://t.co/mL8fgyxmWp 2 minutes ago

FelixFoxx88

Felix Fox "Batter Up! Baseball, Soundtrack of Summer, Is Back-Sort Of" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Gw89HYrHPZ 13 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 SPORTS: Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of https://t.co/YcXDVuwcPk 15 minutes ago

RegisterCitizen

Register Citizen Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of https://t.co/c6p09WSvVI 16 minutes ago

Middletownpress

The Middletown Press Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of https://t.co/ZC8ni47J96 16 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of https://t.co/gep2gwDwq1 17 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back – sort of https://t.co/BWWs9E1kth #Baseball… https://t.co/OMDV8YU5R9 20 minutes ago

WFXRsports

WFXR Sports Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back – sort of https://t.co/DFYkTpi28Y 21 minutes ago