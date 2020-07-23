Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back – sort of
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Herb Vincent closes his eyes and drifts back a half-century, to his boyhood bedroom in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He’s 9, trying to stay awake deep into the night, the transistor radio tuned to distant KMOX in St. Louis, listening to Cardinals baseball. Bob Gibson’s shutouts, Lou Brock’s stolen bases and Joe Torre’s slugging made […]
After months and months of waiting, things start to get back to some sort of normalcy on Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. We finally have an actual baseball game... in the summer... under..