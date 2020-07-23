Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back – sort of Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Herb Vincent closes his eyes and drifts back a half-century, to his boyhood bedroom in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He’s 9, trying to stay awake deep into the night, the transistor radio tuned to distant KMOX in St. Louis, listening to Cardinals baseball. Bob Gibson’s shutouts, Lou Brock’s stolen bases and Joe Torre’s slugging made […] 👓 View full article

