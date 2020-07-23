Global  
 

Washington's NFL team to be called 'Washington Football Team' in 2020 with new nickname and logo on hold

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Club to be called "Washington Football Team" for upcoming season as process for rebranding with new nickname and logo carries on.
