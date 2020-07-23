|
Washington's NFL team to be called 'Washington Football Team' in 2020 with new nickname and logo on hold
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Club to be called "Washington Football Team" for upcoming season as process for rebranding with new nickname and logo carries on.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
National Football League Professional American football league
Antonio Brown urges NFL to resolve investigation so he 'can talk to these teams properly'Just two days after Antonio Brown seemingly teased retirement, he urged the league to complete its investigation into him so he can talk to teams.
USATODAY.com
Fall Without Football: NFL doing everything it can so COVID-19 doesn't cause a shutdownThe NFL is pressing on to have a "full" season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who bear brunt of risk were right to push back in labor talks.
USATODAY.com
NFL will require all fans attending games in 2020 to wear face coveringsEven with all 32 teams still figuring out their attendance policies, league makes it clear that fans entering buildings must shield faces.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this