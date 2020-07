Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide at-home coronavirus tests for some employees and Southwest Airlines will tighten its rule on face masks by ending exceptions for medical reasons. “We’re simply seeing too many exceptions to the (mask) policy, it has put our flight crews in a really tough spot and also made our […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this