HBO to adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World and Me’ Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage production of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” his prize winning book about racism and police violence, is being adapted by HBO for a special this fall. HBO announced Thursday that the program will feature readings from “Between the World and Me” and will be directed by Apollo […] 👓 View full article