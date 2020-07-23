Global  
 

Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clash

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clashMike Tyson will make his return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, the former world heavyweight champion confirmed on Thursday. ......
