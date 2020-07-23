|
Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clash
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Mike Tyson will make his return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, the former world heavyweight champion confirmed on Thursday. ......
Mike Tyson American boxer
Mike Tyson returning to boxing with eight-round exhibition vs. Roy Jones Jr. Sept. 12Mike Tyson, 54, who has not fought professionally since June 11, 2005, is scheduled to take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in Southern California.
USATODAY.com
Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition boutFormer heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight against ex-four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.
BBC News
'2021, it's going off' - Fury and Joshua's chance meeting in SpainTyson Fury and Anthony Joshua bump into each other in Spain, Mike Tyson rejects $20m bare-knuckle offer, plus more in this week's Fight Talk.
BBC News
Roy Jones Jr. American boxer, rapper and actor
