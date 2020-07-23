Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clash

Mike Tyson to battle Jaws for shark week Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel's shark week by taking on an actual shark. The network says he will square off underwater against a shark in the name of..

Happy Birthday, Mike Tyson! Happy Birthday, Mike Tyson! Michael Gerard Tyson turns 54 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the former heavyweight boxing champion. 1. His nickname is “Iron Mike.” 2. Tyson..