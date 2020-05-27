|
Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. Yankees
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Juan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Juan Soto Dominican baseball player
Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
With Covid-19, a Seismic Quiet Like No OtherCoronavirus shutdowns led to “the longest and most coherent global seismic noise reduction in recorded history,” scientists report.
NYTimes.com
Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:39Published
Maharashtra CM cancels birthday celebrations, urges people to donate cash, plasma for Covid patients
IndiaTimes
Face coverings will be mandatory in shops from Friday
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
Doctor Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Yankees pitcher Tanaka 'alert and walking' after being hit in head by line drive at spring training
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:00Published
Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dead At 87
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this