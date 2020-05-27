Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. Yankees

Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dead At 87



Richard Herd, beloved television and movie actor has died. Herd's film credits include roles in "Get Out" and "All the President's Men." The actor appeared in 11 episodes of "Seinfeld" as George Costanza's boss at the New York Yankees. Herd also appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Star Trek: Renegades". The 87-year-old died of cancer-related causes on Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles. According to CNN, he was surrounded by family when he passed.

