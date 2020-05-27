Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. Yankees

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Juan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Juan Soto Juan Soto Dominican baseball player


Washington Nationals Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

With Covid-19, a Seismic Quiet Like No Other

 Coronavirus shutdowns led to “the longest and most coherent global seismic noise reduction in recorded history,” scientists report.
NYTimes.com
Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth [Video]

Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray during a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of the Union in the coronavirus crisis recovery. The visit comes as Mr Johnson claimed that resources of the Union, such as the armed forces, had been essential in the effort to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:39Published
Face coverings will be mandatory in shops from Friday [Video]

Face coverings will be mandatory in shops from Friday

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets fromFriday. Initially many experts and authorities, including the World HealthOrganisation (WHO), suggested face coverings were not effective in preventingthe spread of Covid-19 but are now recommending wearing them in indoor spaces.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

New York Yankees New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

Doctor Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener [Video]

Doctor Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener

The World Series champions start their year against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Yankees pitcher Tanaka 'alert and walking' after being hit in head by line drive at spring training [Video]

Yankees pitcher Tanaka 'alert and walking' after being hit in head by line drive at spring training

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka 'alert and walking' after being hit in head by line drive at spring training

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:00Published
Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dead At 87 [Video]

Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dead At 87

Richard Herd, beloved television and movie actor has died. Herd's film credits include roles in "Get Out" and "All the President's Men." The actor appeared in 11 episodes of "Seinfeld" as George Costanza's boss at the New York Yankees. Herd also appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Star Trek: Renegades". The 87-year-old died of cancer-related causes on Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles. According to CNN, he was surrounded by family when he passed.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this