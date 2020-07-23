|
Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster. They open the pandemic-shortened season on Thursday night at home against the San Francisco Giants. The roster features 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers. May was optioned to the team’s alternate training site […]
