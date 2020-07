Plastic pollution to weigh 1.3 billion tonnes by 2040 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

An estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of plastic is destined for the environment by 2040 unless global action is taken, scientists say. 👓 View full article

