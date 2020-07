You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FBI: SF Chinese Consulate Harbors Researcher Accused of Lying to Feds



Presumed by the FBI to be inside the consulate, Tang Juan, a biology researcher, is now charged with visa fraud -- accused of lying about her connections to the Chinese military. Wilson Walker reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:26 Published 7 hours ago FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44 Published 20 hours ago Nigerian romance scammers arrested after 'cheating Thai women out of life savings'



Four Nigerian men were arrested after allegedly conning Thai women with romance scams. Police received a report from a resident claiming that the group created fake online identities to approach the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:49 Published on June 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources FBI questions Chinese visa holders in US with suspected military ties The Justice department said it arrested three Chinese nationals for visa fraud. A fourth remains a fugitive staying at China's consulate in San Francisco.

The Age 12 hours ago





Tweets about this