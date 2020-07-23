|
WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — The director-general of the World Health Organization upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for “untrue and unacceptable” allegations during the coronavirus pandemic after British media reported that Pompeo made a comment about the health agency chief having been “bought” by China. In one of his most defensive and full-throated replies yet to months of criticism from Washington, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO was focused on “saving lives” as he condemned the reported comments by Pompeo at a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Pompeo urges India to reduce dependence on ChinaNEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged India on Wednesday to focus on domestic supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for..
WorldNews
India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Tedros Adhanom Director-General of the World Health Organization, former Minister in Ethiopia
Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China 'bought' his electionPrime minister's spokesman also declines to dispute Mike Pompeo's allegation that election of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was 'rigged'
Independent
Coronavirus cases rise by one million in five daysGENEVA: The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days...
WorldNews
WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
Donald Trump's assault on the WHO is deeply worrying for global health | Peter BeaumontA diplomacy shaped around self-serving tittle-tattle now risks lives and undermines America’s standing in the world The campaign by the Trump administration..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China 'bought' his electionThe Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews
WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegationsUS secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this