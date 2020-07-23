Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegationsGENEVA (AP) — The director-general of the World Health Organization upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for “untrue and unacceptable” allegations during the coronavirus pandemic after British media reported that Pompeo made a comment about the health agency chief having been “bought” by China. In one of his most defensive and full-throated replies yet to months of criticism from Washington, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO was focused on “saving lives” as he condemned the reported comments by Pompeo at a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable' [Video]

WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organization from its work in fighting the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Pompeo urges India to reduce dependence on China

 NEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged India on Wednesday to focus on domestic supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for..
WorldNews
India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo [Video]

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network," said Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State at India Ideas Summit. "I especially commend India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese Mobile apps including TikTok that project serious security risk for Indian people. I am happy to report that India is arising US defense and security partner in Indo Pacific and globally," Mike Pompeo added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Tedros Adhanom Tedros Adhanom Director-General of the World Health Organization, former Minister in Ethiopia

Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China 'bought' his election

 Prime minister's spokesman also declines to dispute Mike Pompeo's allegation that election of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was 'rigged'
Independent

Coronavirus cases rise by one million in five days

 GENEVA: The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days...
WorldNews
WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 [Video]

WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a passionate speech at a COVID-19 briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Donald Trump's assault on the WHO is deeply worrying for global health | Peter Beaumont

 A diplomacy shaped around self-serving tittle-tattle now risks lives and undermines America’s standing in the world The campaign by the Trump administration..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China 'bought' his election

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews

WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegations

 US secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent

Related news from verified sources

WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

 GENEVA (AP) — The director-general of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making “untrue and unacceptable”...
Seattle Times

US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory

US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China's territorial claims in the South China Sea as illegal. The Chinese embassy in Washington has since denounced the...
HNGN


Tweets about this