WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations

GENEVA (AP) — The director-general of the World Health Organization upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for "untrue and unacceptable" allegations during the coronavirus pandemic after British media reported that Pompeo made a comment about the health agency chief having been "bought" by China. In one of his most defensive and full-throated replies yet to months of criticism from Washington, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO was focused on "saving lives" as he condemned the reported comments by Pompeo at a...


