Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orioles, Maryland in talks about Blue Jays in Baltimore

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and the state of Maryland have had talk about the team sharing Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the displaced Toronto Blue Jays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Jays are looking for a Major League park after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Report: Orioles Willing To Share Camden Yards With Blue Jays, Governor Hogan And Maryland Still Need To Sign Off

Report: Orioles Willing To Share Camden Yards With Blue Jays, Governor Hogan And Maryland Still Need To Sign Off 00:32

 Reports indicate that the organization has granted permission to the Toronto Blue Jays to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their home games this season as long as they agree to certain conditions. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Dept. Of Health Won't Allow Toronto Blue Jays To Play Home Games At PNC Park [Video]

Pa. Dept. Of Health Won't Allow Toronto Blue Jays To Play Home Games At PNC Park

The Pennsylvania Department of Health won't allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published
Orioles host Nationals on Monday night [Video]

Orioles host Nationals on Monday night

After months and months of waiting, things start to get back to some sort of normalcy on Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. We finally have an actual baseball game... in the summer... under..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:56Published
Report: Toronto Blue Jays Considering Using PNC Park For Home Games [Video]

Report: Toronto Blue Jays Considering Using PNC Park For Home Games

KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports live about the Blue Jays' current predicament, with PNC Park reportedly being a potential solution for the team.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Orioles, Maryland in talks about Blue Jays in Baltimore

Orioles, Maryland in talks about Blue Jays in Baltimore Orioles, Maryland in talks about Blue Jays in Baltimore
FOX Sports


Tweets about this