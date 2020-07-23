Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers won’t allow bubble to burst their championship push

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in rare form shortly before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the NBA season, and they’re determined to find it again inside the bubble. The Lakers had just beaten the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks and the rival powerhouse Clippers in the previous week before the stoppage. James had played magnificently […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: Adding Markieff Morris won't affect the depth of Lakers' championship roster [Video]

Nick Wright: Adding Markieff Morris won't affect the depth of Lakers' championship roster

Los Angeles Lakers' Markieff Morris is en route to Orlando to join the team for the NBA restart, hinting that the Lakers might have a depth problem going into the playoffs. Nick Wright tells Kevin..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published
Lakers Coaches, Players Talk About LeBron's Leadership Inside The Orlando Bubble [Video]

Lakers Coaches, Players Talk About LeBron's Leadership Inside The Orlando Bubble

The Los Angeles Lakers players and coaches Thursday discussed what its like to practice with LeBron James inside the Orlando bubble ahead of the NBA restart.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:47Published
The Sit-Down Part II: James Herbert [Video]

The Sit-Down Part II: James Herbert

The CBS Sports NBA Writer returns to talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the NBA bubble, the Lakers/Clippers, whether the Sixers are for real, the potential of the Miami Heat, Denver's issues and..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 31:32Published

Tweets about this