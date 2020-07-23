Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boxing: Mike Tyson comes out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr.

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will fight Roy Jones Jr. at an exhibition in Los Angeles in September. Tyson, who turned 54 last month, was last seen in the ring 15 years ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition 01:01

 Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on Sept. 12. The event is currently slated to be conducted in California. Tyson confirmed in a recent interview that the fight is real. Mike Tyson, via 'TMZ' Jones also...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Carson [Video]

Mike Tyson To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Carson

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years. The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion,..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Mike Tyson officially coming out of retirement to face Roy Jones Jr in September in 8-round exhibition bout

 Mike Tyson is officially coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. The 54-year-old, who has stunned fans with his physical...
talkSPORT

Boxing: Mike Tyson confirms comeback exhibition fight against Roy Jones Junior

Boxing: Mike Tyson confirms comeback exhibition fight against Roy Jones Junior Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to make his boxing comeback.Tyson will return to the ring when the 54-year-old faces 51-year-old...
New Zealand Herald

Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clash

Mike Tyson to make boxing return against Roy Jones Jr in September exhibition clash Mike Tyson will make his return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, the former world heavyweight champion confirmed on Thursday....
WorldNews


Tweets about this