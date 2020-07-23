Boxing: Mike Tyson comes out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr.
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will fight Roy Jones Jr. at an exhibition in Los Angeles in September. Tyson, who turned 54 last month, was last seen in the ring 15 years ago.
Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on Sept. 12. The event is currently slated to be conducted in California. Tyson confirmed in a recent interview that the fight is real. Mike Tyson, via 'TMZ' Jones also...
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years. The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion,..