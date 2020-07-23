Trump, Mariano Rivera mark Opening Day at White House

White House plans to send federal agents to Detroit to fight violence



The Trump administration is planning to expand an operation that would bring federal law enforcement agents to Detroit in the coming weeks, the White House announced Wednesday night. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 05:12 Published 53 minutes ago

GOP Split On COVID Relief



Republican lawmakers and White House officials are still at odds over how to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:08 Published 6 hours ago