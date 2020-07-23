Trump, Mariano Rivera mark Opening Day at White House
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump recruited Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera to help mark baseball’s Opening Day with a group of Little League players at the White House on Thursday. Trump said the return of sports was “a tremendous thing psychologically for our country” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Mariano made […]
