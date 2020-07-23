Global  
 

'Kissing Booth 2': Meet Beth Reekles, the young author behind the popular Netflix rom-coms

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Beth Reekles was 15 when she wrote "The Kissing Booth" on storytelling app Wattpad. Now, she's 25 with a Netflix sequel and lockdown love stories.
