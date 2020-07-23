|
'A handshake is a handshake': Friends split $22M Powerball jackpot, honoring years-old agreement
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Tom Cook and Joe Feeney are splitting a $22 million jackpot after Cook bought the winning ticket in Wisconsin.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Feeney American singer
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
How Joe Biden's Strategy Could Help Him Win WisconsinMr. Biden is running a risk-averse campaign in states like Wisconsin, where a broad coalition of supporters is emerging. Even Republicans are noticing.
NYTimes.com
Pence touts USMCA to Wisconsin dairy farmersVice President Mike Pence spent the day campaigning in Wisconsin, where he touted the new USMCA trade pact with Mexico and Canada, saying it "leveled the playing..
USATODAY.com
Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speechMike Pence stepped up attacks on Joe Biden with an aggressive speech Friday delivered in the birthplace of the Republican Party, casting the election in under..
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this