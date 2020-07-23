Global  
 

'A handshake is a handshake': Friends split $22M Powerball jackpot, honoring years-old agreement

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Tom Cook and Joe Feeney are splitting a $22 million jackpot after Cook bought the winning ticket in Wisconsin.
Joe Feeney Joe Feeney American singer


Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

