Serie A: Juventus title party delayed by Udinese defeat Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Milan: Seko Fofana scored the winner as Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at struggling Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine. But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the interval got Udinese level, with Fofana completing a comeback for the north-eastern side in injury time. Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the...


