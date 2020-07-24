|
Serie A: Juventus title party delayed by Udinese defeat
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Milan: Seko Fofana scored the winner as Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at struggling Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine. But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the interval got Udinese level, with Fofana completing a comeback for the north-eastern side in injury time. Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serie A A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system
Juve lose to Roma - their first home defeat since April 2018Champions Juventus suffer a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma 3-1 as they finish only one point clear of Inter Milan at the top.
BBC News
Ronaldo blanks as Serie A rival Immobile takes lead in Golden Shoe raceCristiano Ronaldo's hopes of finishing as Europe's top scorer are dealt a blow as he fails to score as champions Juventus are beaten by Cagliari.
BBC News
Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A titleJuventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
BBC News
Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie AInter Milan move into second place in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
BBC News
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 managerJuventus appoint legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their new Under-23 manager.
BBC News
Champions League: Paulo Dybala injury less serious than believed, could feature for Juventus in AugustTurin: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala's injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week's Champions League match against Lyon...
WorldNews
Udinese Calcio il club preferito da jacopone da todi
Seko Fofana Ivorian professional footballer
Matthijs de Ligt Dutch association football player
Udine Comune in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Ilija Nestorovski Macedonian footballer
