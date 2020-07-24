Global  
 

Serie A: Juventus title party delayed by Udinese defeat

Friday, 24 July 2020
Serie A: Juventus title party delayed by Udinese defeatMilan: Seko Fofana scored the winner as Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at struggling Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine. But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the interval got Udinese level, with Fofana completing a comeback for the north-eastern side in injury time. Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the...
Serie A Serie A A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

Juve lose to Roma - their first home defeat since April 2018

 Champions Juventus suffer a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma 3-1 as they finish only one point clear of Inter Milan at the top.
BBC News

Ronaldo blanks as Serie A rival Immobile takes lead in Golden Shoe race

 Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of finishing as Europe's top scorer are dealt a blow as he fails to score as champions Juventus are beaten by Cagliari.
BBC News

Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A title

 Juventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
BBC News

Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie A

 Inter Milan move into second place in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
BBC News

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 manager

 Juventus appoint legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their new Under-23 manager.
BBC News

Champions League: Paulo Dybala injury less serious than believed, could feature for Juventus in August

 Turin: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala's injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week's Champions League match against Lyon...
WorldNews

Udinese Calcio Udinese Calcio il club preferito da jacopone da todi


Seko Fofana Seko Fofana Ivorian professional footballer


Matthijs de Ligt Matthijs de Ligt Dutch association football player


Udine Udine Comune in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy


Ilija Nestorovski Macedonian footballer

