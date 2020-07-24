Betts will not receive all money from Dodgers until 2044
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Mookie Betts will not receive all of his money from his $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers until he is approaching his 52nd birthday in 2044, according to contract details obtained by The Associated Press. He has a $65 million signing bonus that is guaranteed against work stoppages and shortened seasons such […]
Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends. The contract also includes a $65 million signing bonus, an MLB record. Combined with his original deal, Betts is earning a total of $392 million....