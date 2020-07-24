Global  
 

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' of son Archie

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim pictures of Archie were taken at their US home during lockdown.
Harry and Meghan file privacy lawsuit to stop 'disgusting and wrong' sale of Archie photo

 Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit contending invasive paparazzi have crossed "a red line" trying to shoot pictures of 14-month-old Archie.
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry enjoying family time together [Video]

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are enjoying their family time together with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 13 months.

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant [Video]

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a newspaper. Edward Baran reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Sue Over Photos of Their Son, Archie

 The couple contend that the photos were most likely taken with a drone or telephoto lens while they were in their backyard in the Los Angeles area, which..
Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds [Video]

Prince Harry's representatives have fired back at allegations he mishandled £275,000 pounds of royal funds.

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role [Video]

Duchess Meghan is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give "punchier" speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.

Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues [Video]

The Duchess of Sussex has rebuked suggestions that she didn’t help her father financially in the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorneys in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday. The case centers on a handwritten letter sent to her father, extracts of which were published by the Mail on Sunday, which she claims were both misleading and breached her privacy. “This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification.

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment [Video]

The United Nations Foundation created the Girl Up Leadership Summit in 2010. Its objective is to bring young women together for global change.

Harry and Meghan win right to use Archewell name for foundation [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell for their foundation.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency? [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency? The couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and it has now been reported that they apparently..

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s charity plans have hit a bump in the road.

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' of son Archie

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sue Photographer Over Archie Pic

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pissed about a paparazzi shot of their son, Archie, which they say was snapped in their own backyard ... and they've filed a...
Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Thursday to stop the sale and publication of a photo of their son Archie that they say was shot at their...
