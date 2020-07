LA Galaxy salvage 1-1 draw against Houston in MLS tournament Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Cristian Pavón’s penalty kick in second-half stoppage time helped the LA Galaxy salvage a 1-1 draw and prevent the Houston Dynamo from advancing to the knockout stage in the MLS is Back tournament on Thursday, The Dynamo had led since Darwin Quintero’s goal in the 17th minute but surrendered […] 👓 View full article