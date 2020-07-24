Global  
 

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Friday, 24 July 2020
Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National ConventionWASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Trump had already moved the convention's public events out of North Carolina because of virus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the planned gathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health and political risk. Trump and his advisers feared that going forward with big parties and "infomercial" programming in Florida would ultimately backfire on the president. "It's a different...
 US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because...

