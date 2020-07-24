|
VN and New Zealand strengthen financial co-operation
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The memorandum is within the framework of bilateral co-operation between the two governments. ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Ukraine Cancels Visa Requirement For Australia, New Zealand, Several Arab StatesUkraine says it has canceled visa requirements for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. As of August 1, tourists from the..
WorldNews
New Zealand's Ardern sacks minister over office affairWELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister sacked a senior cabinet minister Wednesday over an affair with an ex-staffer, amid heightened scrutiny on lawmakers'..
WorldNews
New Zealand: New volcano alert system 'could have warned of White Island eruption'They say their system could have given 16 hours advance warning of the deadly White Island eruption of 2019.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 18 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, July 18: John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80; Arrivals for second day of EU summit; Thousands hold..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this