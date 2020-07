Cole, Stanton lead Yanks past Nats 4-1 in stormy MLB opener Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season finally started Thursday night, with zero fans, Nationals star Juan Soto sidelined by COVID-19 and a 4-1 storm-halted victory for the New York Yankees over reigning champ Washington behind Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. What began as a muggy, cloudy evening, with the temperature […] 👓 View full article

