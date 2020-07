Optus Stadium topless pitch invader Jesse Hayen cops $8000 fine Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A pitch invader who ran on to Optus Stadium and attempted to streak naked during the dying minutes of the venue's first fixture of the resumed AFL season last Thursday has been fined $8000. 👓 View full article

