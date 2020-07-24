|
Behrouz Boochani: Refugee author granted asylum in New Zealand
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Behrouz Boochani was held on Manus Island for six years under Australia's harsh asylum policy.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Behrouz Boochani Kurdish-Iranian writer, filmmaker, and asylum seeker
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
VN and New Zealand strengthen financial co-operationThe memorandum is within the framework of bilateral co-operation between the two governments. ......
WorldNews
Ukraine Cancels Visa Requirement For Australia, New Zealand, Several Arab StatesUkraine says it has canceled visa requirements for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. As of August 1, tourists from the..
WorldNews
New Zealand's Ardern sacks minister over office affairWELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister sacked a senior cabinet minister Wednesday over an affair with an ex-staffer, amid heightened scrutiny on lawmakers'..
WorldNews
New Zealand: New volcano alert system 'could have warned of White Island eruption'They say their system could have given 16 hours advance warning of the deadly White Island eruption of 2019.
BBC News
Manus Island part of Manus Province in northern Papua New Guinea
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this