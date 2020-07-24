Global  
 

Thai police: Charges on Red Bull heir dropped from '12 crash

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a 2012 car crash that killed a Bangkok police officer, Thai police said Friday. Lt. Col. Thanawuth Sanguansuk from the Thong Lor police station confirmed that all charges against Vorayuth Yoovidhya had […]
Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run

 Criminal charges in Thailand have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a 2012 hit-and-run that killed a police...
