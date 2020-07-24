Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The move comes days after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston 01:06

 US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston According to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says they have been ordered by the U.S. government to "cease all operations and events" in Houston. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the order was issued "in order to protect American...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chengdu Chengdu Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Sichuan, People's Republic of China


Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Pompeo calls for 'free world' to triumph over China's 'new tyranny'

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China. "Today, China is..
WorldNews
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate [Video]

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

 BEIJING — China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

China Attacks the U.S. After Consulate Closure, Accusing the U.S. of ‘Malicious Slander’ [Video]

China Attacks the U.S. After Consulate Closure, Accusing the U.S. of ‘Malicious Slander’

China is ramping up the attacks on American officials accusing the U.S. of “malicious slander” after the Chinese consulate in Houston was ordered to close. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
‘Closing more Chinese consulates in US always possible’: Donald Trump [Video]

‘Closing more Chinese consulates in US always possible’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he could order closure of more Chinese consulates in US. United States told China to close its consulate in Houston on July 22. The State Department confirmed the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
China Vows Retaliation After Ordered To Close Houston Consulate [Video]

China Vows Retaliation After Ordered To Close Houston Consulate

Gwen Baumgardner reports Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly criticized the Chinese government.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

 BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RTTNewsHNGNJapan TodayIndependentAl JazeeraCBC.ca

Will China exchange its sovereignty for Bush's legs?

 The cold war between the United States and China is growing hotter. The US government ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, a move that Beiijing...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Japan TodayAl Jazeera

Consulate closure latest salvo in US-China tussle

Consulate closure latest salvo in US-China tussle Washington (AFP) July 22, 2020 The closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston is the latest salvo in a battle between the United States and China for...
Energy Daily Also reported by •IndependentRTTNews

Tweets about this

Mandysmiles2

Mandy RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: China orders the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu closed in response to the closure of the Chin… 4 seconds ago

Dhiksha18507459

Dhiksha RT @BBCBreaking: China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu, as tensions rise between the two superpowers https://t.co/LEX2TeNo7c 4 seconds ago

flwrman

Jon's FlwrWrld💙🗳💙🇺🇸💙 China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston https://t.co/nRKHBAIywa 🤦🏻‍♂️oh god Here we go... 6 seconds ago

MikeinSFCA

MikeHunsche➰ RT @AFP: #BREAKING China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu https://t.co/vw6Dns8hYL 7 seconds ago

SolarisBlueRav1

Solaris BlueRaven /Real account RT @BBCWorld: China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu https://t.co/0MJYT5YQ5n 12 seconds ago

Vikram_Dwivedi

ॐ विक्रम शंकर द्विवेदी ॐ RT @WIONews: Beijing believed to be shutting Chengdu consulate, a strategically important post given American interest in Tibet https://t.c… 15 seconds ago

onelovebabii7

oneloveonelife RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: China orders US consulate in western city of Chengdu closed in response to closure of Chinese consulate in Houst… 15 seconds ago

plainjanedoe__

chen kun’s second baby madda. RT @AP: BREAKING: China orders US consulate in western city of Chengdu closed in response to closure of Chinese consulate in Houston. 16 seconds ago