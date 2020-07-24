China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston According to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says they have been ordered by the U.S. government to "cease all operations and events" in Houston. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the order was issued "in order to protect American...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic... Seattle Times Also reported by •RTTNews •HNGN •Japan Today •Independent •Al Jazeera •CBC.ca
The cold war between the United States and China is growing hotter. The US government ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, a move that Beiijing... PRAVDA Also reported by •Japan Today •Al Jazeera
Washington (AFP) July 22, 2020
The closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston is the latest salvo in a battle between the United States and China for... Energy Daily Also reported by •Independent •RTTNews
