Journalist held for 6 years gains New Zealand refugee status

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A journalist who fled Iran and then exposed Australia’s degrading treatment of asylum-seekers while being held against his will for six years has been granted refugee status in New Zealand. Immigration New Zealand on Friday confirmed that Behrouz Boochani had been given the status, which allows him to legally stay […]
