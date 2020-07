China's Communist Party Expels Ren Zhiqiang, Escalating War on Dissent Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The party accused Ren Zhiqiang, an influential property tycoon who criticized Xi Jinping, of being disloyal, took aim at his children and paved the way for criminal prosecution. 👓 View full article

