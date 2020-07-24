Global  
 

Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again

A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and was ordered to serve out his sentence at home in Manhattan. But he was abruptly sent back to prison on July 10 when he refused to sign a gag order barring him from writing a book about Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

AP Top Stories July 23 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, July 23rd: FDA expands recall on hand sanitizers; Judge orders Michael Cohen released from prison; Area in central..
USATODAY.com

US: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be freed again

 A judge ordered Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen be released to home confinement Thursday after ruling that officials re-detained him as..
WorldNews

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's jailing 'was retaliation' for book

 A judge found Michael Cohen's re-arrest to be in retaliation for a book critical of Donald Trump.
BBC News

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Taylor Swift's new Folklore album sees the singer go indie

 The star's eighth album, written and recorded in lockdown, finds her in a reflective, sombre mood.
BBC News
Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation [Video]

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation

Taylor Swift has announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album,which she recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The musiciansaid in the past she would have “overthought” when to release the record,entitled Folklore.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

 NEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday. The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on..
WorldNews
Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album [Video]

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into." For this album she worked with Bon Iver among other artists. She will also release a new music video for "Cardigan" at midnight.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Taylor Swift Talks Juneteenth And Confederate Monuments [Video]

Taylor Swift Talks Juneteenth And Confederate Monuments

On Friday, singer Taylor Swift announced that she would commemorate Juneteenth by giving her employees the day off. According to CNN, the pop singer also shared a video from The Root on social..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today, things will be a little more comfortable with less humidity, though it will still be warm with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sun. More quiet weather is expected tonight with more..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:27Published
Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:14Published

Celebs Are Loving Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore' - Read Their Reactions!

 People can’t stop talking about Taylor Swift‘s new album! The 30-year-old entertainer released her eighth studio album titled Folklore on Friday (July 24) at...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsJapan TodayTIMEBillboard.com

Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

 Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.com

