Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers' LeBron James leading NBA effort to 'continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
LeBron James and the Lakers played their first scrimmage in the Orlando bubble, but James spent much of his energy speaking about Breonna Taylor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: LeBron James: NBA is still reeling from Kobe Bryant loss

LeBron James: NBA is still reeling from Kobe Bryant loss 00:33

 LA Lakers star LeBron James said Kobe Bryant in still in everyone's thoughts as the NBA prepares to restart after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James rookie card sells for modern-day record $1.8 million

 Collector pays $1.845 million for LeBron James rookie card, the highest ever for a basketball card and a record for modern-day cards.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James rookie card sells for record $1.8m

 A rare LeBron James trading card sells for a record $1.8m at auction - nearly doubling the previous record.
BBC News
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off [Video]

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off

Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James' initial investment has grown over six times the original value. Liverpool won its Premier League title on Thursday, thanks to an upset victory by Chelsea over Manchester City, ensuring no other club could catch Liverpool in points this season.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Lakers' Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay inside NBA's Disney bubble: 'Worked too hard'

 Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed his older sister Megan's wedding in Texas over the weekend to remain in the NBA bubble.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' Dwight Howard found it 'pointless' he was reported for not wearing mask in NBA bubble

 Lakers center Dwight Howard said it was "pointless" that someone recently reported him to NBA's Campus Hotline for not wearing a mask in the bubble.
USATODAY.com

The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USC

 Los Angeles has long enjoyed a reputation as a playground for the rich, but the handsome teenage prince who arrived nine years ago operated on a different level...
WorldNews

National Basketball Association National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmage

 San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
 
USATODAY.com

NBA cries foul and pulls out of Xinjiang project

 The National Basketball Association (NBA) has severed ties to a training center in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international..
WorldNews

What was it like for NBA teams to play without fans?

 Teams got their first taste of playing without fans, and while the differences aren't drastic, it will take time for players to get used to the setup.
USATODAY.com

NBA coaches using platform for social justice

 Orlando coach Steve Clifford and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers discuss the need for societal change. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville police: Releasing records in Breonna Taylor case hurts impartial investigation

 The Courier Journal sued Louisville police in May, demanding the release of the investigative file into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

She made Breonna's Law a reality in Louisville. Now, she's taking her fight to the state

 Keturah Herron, a policy strategist, is one of several Black women leading Louisville's movement for racial justice.
USATODAY.com

Hunger strike begins as thousands protest US racism

 Protesters in Kentucky are demanding the firing of police involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
BBC News

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

3 Charged in ‘Massacre’ of 3 Friends During Florida Fishing Trip

 The killings last Friday shocked Frostproof, Fla., a city of 3,200 people about 70 miles south of Orlando.
NYTimes.com

No NBA players in Orlando have tested positive for the coronavirus

 NBA players and coaches have espoused a type of blind faith in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the document governing the league’s attempted reboot..
WorldNews
Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges [Video]

Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges

[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published
'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor [Video]

'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor

During a news conference in Orlando Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was interrupted by protesters who shouted "you're lying to the public" while he was speaking at the podium.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Colorado Activists Travel To Kentucky For Justice For Breonna Taylor March [Video]

Colorado Activists Travel To Kentucky For Justice For Breonna Taylor March

Activists from Colorado hit the road to Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. After being involved in keeping attention on cases in Colorado, including justice for Elijah McClain, they want to..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:34Published
Lebron James foundation opens apartment [Video]

Lebron James foundation opens apartment

Lebron James is helping to house families in need. His foundation has opened an apartment complex in his hometown of Ohio.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Chris Broussard: Giannis had a better season than LeBron, he deserves the MVP Award [Video]

Chris Broussard: Giannis had a better season than LeBron, he deserves the MVP Award

With the news that the NBA restart will not count towards regular season awards, it seems Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James would be hard-pressed to stack up next to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Countdown to NBA restart in Orlando: Things to know for all 22 teams heading into Disney World bubble

 Everything you need to know about each team playing in Orlando as the restart of the 2019-20 season approaches
CBS Sports Also reported by •WorldNews

Lakers Star LeBron James Says Nothing is Normal About 2020

Lakers Star LeBron James Says Nothing is Normal About 2020 With the tragedies that the world and the world of basketball has faced in 2020 including the death of Kobe Bryant and the suspension of the Season due to...
HNGN

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19

 Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn't joined the team in the NBA's Orlando bubble.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

DennisKrause1

Dennis Krause Eric Bledsoe has arrived in Orlando. George Hill has been holding down the point guard fort for the Bucks: https://t.co/0VBqycdcwC 17 hours ago

raytweetie

Ray Flanagin The NBA, NFL and MLB are using so many test kits yet the people who need them cannot readily get them. What is wro… https://t.co/ZQLLYCjOsN 18 hours ago

FoxSportsBucks

FOX SPORTS BUCKS HD RT @js_bucks: Eric Bledsoe will have to quarantine for two days before he is able to join the Bucks. https://t.co/hVpTD6gcDb 1 day ago

jeromeiscruzing

JEROME RT @journalsentinel: After previously testing positive for COVID-19, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe arrives in Orlando https://t.co/hnv… 1 day ago

landofathens

k h i m RT @BucksNationCP: Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has officially arrived in Orlando. https://t.co/TCN2wA7jrO 1 day ago

BucksNationCP

Bucks Nation Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has officially arrived in Orlando. https://t.co/TCN2wA7jrO 1 day ago

MartinDrive

Martin Drive NBH (with 😷 on) RT @Matt_Velazquez: Latest for the JS: After previously testing positive for COVID-19, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe arrives in Orland… 1 day ago

Matt_Velazquez

Matt Velazquez Latest for the JS: After previously testing positive for COVID-19, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe arrives in Or… https://t.co/zARsd3vd0K 1 day ago