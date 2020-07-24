|
Lakers' LeBron James leading NBA effort to 'continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
LeBron James and the Lakers played their first scrimmage in the Orlando bubble, but James spent much of his energy speaking about Breonna Taylor.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
LeBron James rookie card sells for modern-day record $1.8 millionCollector pays $1.845 million for LeBron James rookie card, the highest ever for a basketball card and a record for modern-day cards.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James rookie card sells for record $1.8mA rare LeBron James trading card sells for a record $1.8m at auction - nearly doubling the previous record.
BBC News
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Lakers' Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay inside NBA's Disney bubble: 'Worked too hard'Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed his older sister Megan's wedding in Texas over the weekend to remain in the NBA bubble.
USATODAY.com
Lakers' Dwight Howard found it 'pointless' he was reported for not wearing mask in NBA bubbleLakers center Dwight Howard said it was "pointless" that someone recently reported him to NBA's Campus Hotline for not wearing a mask in the bubble.
USATODAY.com
The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USCLos Angeles has long enjoyed a reputation as a playground for the rich, but the handsome teenage prince who arrived nine years ago operated on a different level...
WorldNews
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmageSan Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
USATODAY.com
NBA cries foul and pulls out of Xinjiang projectThe National Basketball Association (NBA) has severed ties to a training center in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international..
WorldNews
What was it like for NBA teams to play without fans?Teams got their first taste of playing without fans, and while the differences aren't drastic, it will take time for players to get used to the setup.
USATODAY.com
NBA coaches using platform for social justiceOrlando coach Steve Clifford and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers discuss the need for societal change. (July 22)
USATODAY.com
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville police: Releasing records in Breonna Taylor case hurts impartial investigationThe Courier Journal sued Louisville police in May, demanding the release of the investigative file into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
She made Breonna's Law a reality in Louisville. Now, she's taking her fight to the stateKeturah Herron, a policy strategist, is one of several Black women leading Louisville's movement for racial justice.
USATODAY.com
Hunger strike begins as thousands protest US racismProtesters in Kentucky are demanding the firing of police involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
BBC News
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
3 Charged in ‘Massacre’ of 3 Friends During Florida Fishing TripThe killings last Friday shocked Frostproof, Fla., a city of 3,200 people about 70 miles south of Orlando.
NYTimes.com
No NBA players in Orlando have tested positive for the coronavirusNBA players and coaches have espoused a type of blind faith in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the document governing the league’s attempted reboot..
WorldNews
Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this