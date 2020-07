Eminent danseuse Amala Shankar passes away at 101 in Kolkata Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wife of classical dancer Uday Shankar, she was awarded the West Bengal government’s Banga Bibhusan award in 2011 for her contributions to art 👓 View full article

