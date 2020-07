Albanese says young people need job opportunities, not 'a hug' Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The Opposition Leader has responded to comments from ABC chair Ita Buttrose criticising Millennial workers as lacking resilience, saying the government must do more to create jobs. 👓 View full article

