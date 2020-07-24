|
|
|
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue over drone photos of Archie
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The couple contend in an invasion of privacy lawsuit that they haven't been able to escape the paparazzi, who have used drones to take photos of their son.
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' 02:18
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit after drones were allegedly used to photograph their son Archie at their home.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|