Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Art Commission Holds First Public Hearing For Christopher Columbus Statue [Video]

Art Commission Holds First Public Hearing For Christopher Columbus Statue

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:04Published
Worcester Will Not Move Christopher Columbus Statue [Video]

Worcester Will Not Move Christopher Columbus Statue

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published
Philadelphia Art Commission Holds 1st Public Hearing To Discuss Fate Of Christopher Columbus Statue In South Philadelphia [Video]

Philadelphia Art Commission Holds 1st Public Hearing To Discuss Fate Of Christopher Columbus Statue In South Philadelphia

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports

 Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from Chicago’s Grant Park – a week after rioters clashed with...
FOXNews.com

Chicago police, protesters clash near Columbus statue in Grant Park

 A protest near the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park turned violent Friday night, as the crowd started hurling objects at police officers who...
FOXNews.com

Chicago police, protesters clash during bid to topple statue

 CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters trying to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park clashed with police who used batons to beat people...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TMZ.comTIMEFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this