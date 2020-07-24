Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park
Friday, 24 July 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to […]
