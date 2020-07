Coronavirus lockdowns reduced human 'rumble'

Prez Kovind flags off Red Cross Relief Material for flood-affected states



The President, Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present at the event.

