Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus lockdowns reduced human 'rumble'

BBC News Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Ground vibrations produced by human activity took a big dive when Covid restrictions were in force.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger [Video]

PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger

PSG and Saint-Etienne finish preparations for French Cup final to be played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France on Friday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:12Published
Prez Kovind flags off Red Cross Relief Material for flood-affected states [Video]

Prez Kovind flags off Red Cross Relief Material for flood-affected states

The President, Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present at the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Rahul Gandhi says govt rubbishing his warnings on Covid-19, China

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh, saying it continues to rubbish..
IndiaTimes

Cipla to launch COVID-19 treatment drug Favipiravir: CSIR

 The death toll has gone up to 30,601 with 740 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brown Co. Human Services Committee passes motion to draft face covering ordinances [Video]

Brown Co. Human Services Committee passes motion to draft face covering ordinances

Brown County Human Services Committee passed a motion to refer to Corporation Counsel and the health department to draft three different ordinances and a resolution regarding face covering requirements..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:03Published
Brown County Human Services Committee to discuss mask ordinance [Video]

Brown County Human Services Committee to discuss mask ordinance

Brown County Human Services Committee is expected to discuss a possible face covering ordinance during Thursday's meeting.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:27Published
Prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing [Video]

Prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing

Prominent journalist Matiullah Jan, who is known for raising his voice against Pakistani establishment, has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad on July 21. The incident took place hours after he..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: No big congregations this Independence Day, celebrations under preventive measures

 Unlike previous years the Independence Day events, including the main ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi this time will be celebrated under certain preventive...
Mid-Day

Govt rubbishing my warnings on Covid, China: Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh, saying it continues to rubbish...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews

MP minister who attended Tandon’s funeral tests positive for Covid

 Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria tested positive for Covid-19 late Wednesday night, triggering jitters up to Lucknow and Delhi as his...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this