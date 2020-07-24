Henderson voted player of year in England by soccer writers

Global  
 

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Henderson was voted player of the year by soccer writers on Friday after captaining Liverpool to its first English league title in 30 years and also playing a leading role in raising money for Britain’s health service during the coronavirus pandemic. Henderson beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the […]
