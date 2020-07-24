Global  
 

Tamil Nadu Minister takes issue with DMK leader on COVID-19 deaths

Hindu Friday, 24 July 2020
Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, R. B. Udayakumar, said the government had nothing to hide with regard to COVID-19 deaths, and was working as per the guidelines of the WHO
