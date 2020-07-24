Tamil Nadu Minister takes issue with DMK leader on COVID-19 deaths

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases



India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases



India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 3 days ago Delhi reports sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01



With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01. Meanwhile, Delhi's AIIMS will soon start phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine on healthy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this