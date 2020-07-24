Garmin fitness tracking service goes down, frustrating users
Friday, 24 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company’s popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday. The U.S. company had apologized for the disruption […]
