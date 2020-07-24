Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Garmin fitness tracking service goes down, frustrating users

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company’s popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday. The U.S. company had apologized for the disruption […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Engadget AOL - Published
News video: Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 is a sleek, super-cheap fitness tracker

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 is a sleek, super-cheap fitness tracker 03:31

 If you're looking for an affordable fitness tracker, you've got a lot of options these days. Garmin and Fitbit both make decent trackers for under $100, but each come with a few compromises. Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 looks like it'll be cheaper than either, and comes packed with features. We don't...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Garmin fitness tracking service goes down, frustrating users

 LONDON (AP) — GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this