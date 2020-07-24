Goldman Sachs in $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB
Friday, 24 July 2020 () KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Goldman Sachs has reached a $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund that was used to launder money. Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak to […]
