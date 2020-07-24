Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goldman Sachs in $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Goldman Sachs has reached a $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund that was used to launder money. Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Predicted To Go Up 32% [Video]

Netflix Predicted To Go Up 32%

Netflix is on the verge of reporting a blockbuster second quarter earnings report, according to Goldman Sachs. Business Insider reports that Goldman Sachs is basing their judgement on strong app..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published
Dow Analyst Moves: GS [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: GS

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Goldman Sachs Group is the #16 analyst pick. Despite..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Goldman, Malaysia reach $US3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

 Goldman Sachs has reached a deal that would see Malaysia drop all criminal charges against the bank in relation to the troubled sovereign wealth fund 1MDB,...
The Age Also reported by •Business InsiderSeattle Times

Tweets about this