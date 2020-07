Sameer Dixit RT @pooja_news: #Breaking| No flights to & from Kolkata airport to operate on 25th & 29th (Saturday, Wednesday). Bengal govt had requested… 50 seconds ago

(😎{RamAvtar}😎) No flights to and from Kolkata Airport on Bengal lockdown days https://t.co/sYPcXLS8Dg 20 minutes ago

Ashoke Raj RT @ANI: No passenger flights to operate on 25th and 29th July from Kolkata airport, during lockdown in West Bengal. West Bengal government… 21 minutes ago

Megha Kejriwal #Bengal: The Civil Aviation Ministry accepted #WestBengal government’s request of no flights to and from #Kolkata a… https://t.co/gQjygeypRf 27 minutes ago

CNNNews18 #Alert-No passenger flights to operate on 25th and 29th July from Kolkata airport, during the lockdown in West Beng… https://t.co/4rSrEG9gap 32 minutes ago

LatestLY West Bengal | No Passenger Flights to Operate on July 25 and 29 from Kolkata Airport Amid Lockdown, Say Sources.… https://t.co/7cUXYGRYfl 34 minutes ago