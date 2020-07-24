In an MLB season like no other, even rebuilding teams like Mariners could contend
Friday, 24 July 2020 () The beauty of baseball has always been that talent, both individual and team, emerges truthfully over the course of 162 games. But this could be a 60-game season of lies — in which a hot streak by a poor team, or a cold streak by a powerhouse, leads to aberrational results. Even bad teams can muster up a two-month stretch of respectability.
