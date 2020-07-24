Global  
 

In an MLB season like no other, even rebuilding teams like Mariners could contend

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020
The beauty of baseball has always been that talent, both individual and team, emerges truthfully over the course of 162 games. But this could be a 60-game season of lies — in which a hot streak by a poor team, or a cold streak by a powerhouse, leads to aberrational results. Even bad teams can muster up a two-month stretch of respectability.
