Yaya Touré trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré trained Friday with fourth-division English club Leyton Orient. The 37-year-old Touré — currently without a club — lives nearby and had reached out about training so he can stay in shape. The club posted photos on social media of Touré in an Orient training jersey with […]