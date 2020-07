F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

PARIS (AP) — Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have all been cancelled for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with three others added to the calendar. F1 said in a statement Friday that the Eifel Grand Prix will host a race at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. […] 👓 View full article

