Uttam Kumar and intimations of immortality Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

“Bring a few talkative Bengalis together and in no time at all they will be in an immersive adda about Uttam and his films; humming a song or two, replaying a scene here and there, momentarily lost in the redolence of those monochrome hours, in the imagined greatness of a golden period.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this