North Carolina professor who resigned amid controversy over his 'vile' tweets found dead

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
University of North Carolina Wilmington professor Mike Adams drew backlash for tweets the university called "vile". He was recently found dead.
Mike Adams (columnist) Mike Adams (columnist) American writer


North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews

Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews

University of North Carolina Wilmington University of North Carolina Wilmington public research university

North Carolina professor found dead weeks after backlash

 WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday discovered the body of a white North Carolina professor who recently announced his retirement amid backlash...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews

