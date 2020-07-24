|
FDA says at least 75 brands of hand sanitizers may be toxic
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have recalled dozens of hand sanitizers — many widely available through Walmart and other national retailers — because they contain dangerous and potentially fatal levels of wood alcohol. Demand for hand sanitizer has surged since the start of the pandemic as Americans have been advised to wash their hands often to […]
