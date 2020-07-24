Global  
 

AP Photos: Covering face masks from every angle

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Associated Press photographers have captured an element of life that has quickly become almost universal amid the pandemic: the face mask. From Hong Kong to Havana, from Jerusalem’s Old City to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, you’ll find them. We wear them on the runway, or running to first base. While playing the drums, or […]
News video: Refusing to Wear a Mask Will Land You on a No-Flight List with This Airline

Refusing to Wear a Mask Will Land You on a No-Flight List with This Airline 00:55

 You can fly without wearing a face mask, but you’re going to be added to a no-fly list, which Delta says it’s already starting to do. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

